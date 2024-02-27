The federal government of Nigeria on Tuesday, February 27, debunked a news report of a coup scare in the country

The minister of information, Mohammed Idris, in a statement, said “the report is unequivocally false and is a heinous act of disinformation”

Idris stated that the government would neither be distracted nor intimidated into abandoning its ongoing reforms

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria on Tuesday, February 27, said a media report of a possible coup attempt was "fake news".

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement said the report is 'unequivocally false, and is a heinous act of disinformation'.

The platform had reported that recent suspicions prompted emergency meetings involving the commander of the presidential guard's brigade, Colonel Adebisi Onasanya; President Bola Tinubu; and the chief of staff (CoS), Femi Gbajabiamila.

However, in a statement by Rabiu Ibrahim, Idris' media aide, the FG urged the public to ignore the report.

The Bola Tinubu-led government stated that the report is aimed at sowing seeds of discord in the country, Blueprint newspaper noted.

The FG's statement partly reads:

“It is now evident that some desperate individuals have resorted to publishing fake news to erode public trust in the government and sow the seed of discord in the country.

“The government will exercise its rights within the laws to contain rogue actions to destabilise national security and the nation’s hard-earned democracy."

Rumoured coup: Presidency, Army respond

Meanwhile, the office of the special assistant on social media to President Tinubu, said a media report of a possible coup attempt was "fake news".

In a similar vein, the Nigerian Army, through its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, said there was no truth in a report by a media outlet that the presidential guards' brigade "has been put on high alert following unusual movements, leading to suspicions of a coup plot in Nigeria".

Defence HQ responds to rumoured coup plot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the defence headquarters refuted claims by an online media outlet suggesting that the Presidential Guards Brigade had been placed on high alert due to suspicious activities near the seat of power, hinting at concerns over a possible coup plot.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the acting director of defence information, issued a statement dismissing the allegations as baseless.

