The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by its president-general Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Nigerian Muslims to observe the Sha’aban 1445AH crescent after sunset on Saturday, February 10, 2024, in preparation for Ramadan fasting.

The deputy secretary-general of the NSCIA, Prof Salisu Shehu, highlighted this information in a statement released on Friday, February 9.

According to a report by Daily Trust on Saturday, the arrival of Sha’aban, the eighth month in the lunar calendar, signals that Ramadan, which falls in the ninth lunar month, is approximately a month away.

The statement reads:

“Scientifically, the expected time for the conjunction of the moon is on Friday, February 9, 2024 by 11:59pm.

"It is important to note that the moon appears and can be sighted usually long (even bearing other environmental factors) after the conjunction has taken place.”

NAHCON announces N4.9m fare for 2023 Hajj

Prospective participants of the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage must pay N4.9 million, according to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

While a deposit of N4.5 million is initially requested, many potential pilgrims find it hard to meet this requirement.

The commission attributes the increase in fares to the unfavourable foreign exchange rates, which have been a significant challenge for Nigeria's economy.

Hajj 2024: NAHCON opens portal for application

Meanwhile, the medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists and Environmental Health Officers are advised to apply for the 2024 Hajj National Medical Team (NMT).

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) announced on Wednesday, February 7.

NAHCON said the 2024 National Medical Team Operation will be based on volunteerism in line with international standards.

