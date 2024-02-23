Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Owo, Ondo state - The remains of the former Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu have been laid to rest in Owo, his country home.

As reported by TV News, the burial took place after the funeral service held in his honour at the Saints Andrew’s Cathedral in Owo on Friday, February 23.

Akeredolu was buried in his hometown, Owo Photo credit: @vanguardngrnews/@RotimiAkeredolu

The late governor’s burial commenced on Monday, February 19, and has been ongoing throughout the week.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa declared Thursday, February 22, and Friday, February 23, 2024, as public holidays in the state to honour the late Akeredolu.

The two work-free days, according to Ebenezer Adeniyan, the chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor, will allow the people of Ondo state to participate in the burial activities of the late former governor.

Akeredolu passed on after reportedly suffering from cancer at the age of 67 in Germany on December 27.

He was buried close in his Maranatha residence at the Government Reserve Area (GRA) in Owo, The Guardian reported.

Shettima, Sanwo-Olu, others attend Akeredolu’s funeral service

Legit.ng earlier reported that prominent Nigerians including vice president Kashim Shettima; Ondo governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun; and Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; among several others were present at Akeredolu's funeral service.

Other dignitaries include SGF, Senator George Akume, Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state, Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, Governor Ademola Adeleke amongst others.

