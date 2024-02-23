The tragic demise of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State continues to be a great loss for the country

Paying his last respects to the pragmatic late governor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described his demise as a great loss

He described him as an exceptional leader with charismatic traits that would forever cement his legacy

President Bola Tinubu and other prominent figures gathered on Friday, February 23, to honour and say goodbye to Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the late governor of Ondo State.

Akeredolu passed away at the age of 67 following a long illness.

Vice President Kashim Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu at the funeral. Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima

At St. Andrews Church on Imola Street in Owo, during the funeral proceedings, , standing in for Tinubu, praised the late Akeredolu as an exceptional person who was deeply committed to the wellbeing of his community.

Tinubu's Akeredolu eulogy

President Tinubu emphasised that today is not a time for sorrow but rather an occasion to honour and rejoice in the life of Akeredolu, who dedicated himself to serving God and humanity to the fullest extent of his capabilities.

As quoted by Channels TV, he said:

”A man whose legacy is edged in the battles he fought on behalf of the people, leaving an indelible footprint on the shores of our shared history.”

”There was no point in life where his voice shook in telling his truth.”

Gov Aiyedatiwa eulogises late boss

Also, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to the dignitaries who gathered to honour his late leader.

He characterised his former superior as a significant figure for advocating crucial national matters, such as the importance of the rule of law and effective governance.

According to Premium Times, he said:

“On behalf of the people of Ondo State; on behalf of the family, I say thanks for coming. You are all here to pay the last respect to our departed leader; some of you are his colleagues; some are from his childhood friends.”

Govs AbdulRasaq, Douye Diri attends Akeredolu's funeral

Meanwhile, Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Douye Diri, along with Ayodele Olawande, Minister of State for Youth under Tinubu's administration, arrived in Akure, Ondo state, to pay their respects to the late Rotimi Akerdolu, their colleague.

The APC confirmed this visit on Wednesday, mentioning that Akeredolu's hometown, Owo, is currently observing a lockdown as the community commemorates the former governor's life and achievements.

