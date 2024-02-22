A prophet has drowned at a beach in Ajah, one of several people who have lost their lives in Lagos waterways in recent years

Legit.ng reports that the man was at Avista Beach Resort, Ogombo, on 2024 Valentine's Day when tragedy struck

The prophet was initially declared missing but was later found unresponsive after his remains were washed ashore on a separate beach

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Eti-Osa, Lagos state - A fun-seeking Lagos-based prophet, Oriyomi Damilola Remilekun, has drowned during a beach hangout in Ajah area of the state.

The hangout was to celebrate the 2024 Valentine’s Day.

A Lagos-based prophet’s life has tragically ended at Avista Beach. Photo credits: Patrick Meinhardt, Shepherd Ksm

Source: UGC

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, February 22, the deceased led some youths of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Shogbami Parish, Gbagada, to Avista Beach on Saturday, February 17, to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Prophet Oriyomi would be later declared missing on the evening of the said date, and a search for him followed. However, his lifeless body was subsequently found.

It is believed that the remains of Oriyomi were washed ashore on a separate beach located in Eti-Osa area of Lagos on Monday, February 19.

Legit.ng sighted a video where one of the prophet's associates declared him missing.

Netizens mourn late Prophet Oriyomi Remilekun

Following the sad development, several Facebook users mourned the deceased.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

Olayinka Oluwamayowa wrote, with accompanying pictures:

"Let us grieve for the bond we shared and the bonds we didn't get a chance to form yet, since you passed too soon, my dear friend. The value of our friendship is beyond measure. I'd pay anything to have you back for one more moment, for one more memory. I will miss you Damilola Remilekun Oriyomi Omo Maria.

"My able friend, prophet and birthday mate."

Evangeslist Seun Emmanuel Agbabiaka commented:

"Rest in peace Pro. Oriyomi. May God console the family and the entire members of Sogbamu parish and youth."

Fola Sewa wrote:

"This is such a heartbreaking news. May God grant his people fortitude to bear to irreplaceable loss."

Read more about Lagos metro news:

2 siblings drown in Lagos beach

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Christmas celebration in Lagos turned sour for the family of Adegboyega.

The family's two siblings, Femi and Ibukun, drowned while swimming at Ibeshe Beach in Amuwo-Odofin local government area (LGA) of the state.

The deceased were swimming with their friends when the incident happened.

Source: Legit.ng