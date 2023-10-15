Three persons have died and seven others were injured in an auto crash around the Gbagada bus stop in Lagos

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred after a bus lost control and rammed into a moving truck

The LASEMA, Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said the accident occurred around 8 pm on Saturday, October 14,

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Gbagada, Lagos state - An 18-seater commercial bus rammed into a moving truck leading to the death of three persons and seven others seriously injured in the Gbagada area of Lagos.

As reported by Daily Trust, the tragic incident happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

3 die as bus rams into truck In Lagos Photo Credit: Abuja365

Source: UGC

It was gathered that the Mazda bus was heading from Oshodi to Ajah, lost control while in motion and rammed into a truck from behind.

According to The Punch, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident on Sunday morning, October 15.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Oke-Osanyintolu said:

“Three of the 18 passengers (2 adult males and 1 adult female), immediately lost their lives to the incident, while others sustained various degrees and categories of injuries.

“Out of the injured seven, three of the passengers were promptly administered Pre-Hospital care and ferried to Gbagada General Hospital for further treatment by the agency’s paramedics.

BRT catches fire, runs into Danfo, kills driver, injures passengers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed a fatal accident involving a BRT bus and the popular 14-seater yellow bus called danfo, in the suburb of the state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident transpired around the Ogudu bridge, inward Alapere of Kosofe local government areas of Lagos state.

Updates from the incident scene confirmed that the entire axis had been grounded by heavy gridlock across the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other linkages inward Mile 12 and Ikorodu.

7 burnt to death, 18 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

Similarly, no fewer than seven persons were on Thursday, April 13, burnt to death in an accident that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Eighteen others were also injured in the accident, which occurred a few meters after the Sapade bridge in the Remo North LGA of the state. The public education officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to newsmen.

Source: Legit.ng