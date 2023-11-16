Oyingbo, Lagos state - A yet-to-be-identified old woman died when a building partially collapsed on Oloto street in the Oyingbo area of Lagos state on Thursday morning, November 16.

The woman died from the impact of the partial collapse, according to a statement released by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

The agency, however, said no one was injured in the collapse.

Legit.ng gathers that an internal suspended beam in a room in the building collapsed at about 7:45am.

The collapse was attributed to the aging and lack of maintenance of the structure.

Lagos building collapse: Search and rescue operation ongoing

LASEMA further stated that the building has been cordoned off while the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has been contacted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The agency a search and rescue operation has also commenced.

Source: Legit.ng