The family of Adegboyega has lost two of their children at Ibeshe Beach in the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos state

Eyewitnesses said efforts to rescue the siblings from drowning were futile, and divers were unable to prevent their deaths

The incident has been confirmed by the spokesperson of the police in Lagos state, who said that their parents have been informed

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos - The Christmas celebration in Lagos has turned sour for the family of Adegboyega as two siblings from the family, Femi (26) and Ibukun, drowned swimming at Ibeshe Beach in the Amuwo-Odofin local government area of the state.

According to The Punch, the incident happened on Monday, December 25, which was Christmas day, at about 6pm.

Two siblings drawn while swimming in Lagos Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

It was also learnt that the late siblings were swimming with their friends when the incident happened. The siblings were residents in the FESTAC Town of Lagos state.

Eyewitnesses explain how two siblings drown at Lagos beach

Seun, an eyewitness who said she was with the deceased before the disaster, recalled the occurrence and expressed her condolences to the parents of the deceased.

She said:

“We were swimming together on the beach. To be honest, I do not understand how it happened because we were together, and all of a sudden, they both drowned. I wonder how their parents will feel now because they are brothers, and I also feel terrible because we could not help.”

Police confirm death of two siblings who drown while swimming at Lagos beach

Another eyewitness who was at the scene of the incident, identified as Femi, said all efforts of people and divers at the ocean to rescue the siblings proved futile.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, adding that the parents of the deceased have also been contacted and informed about the tragedy.

Christmas: Photos trend as President Tinubu meets son, grandchildren in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been captured with his son and grandchildren while having his Christmas holiday in Lagos.

Seyi Tinubu, the son of the president, shared the beautiful Christmas moment on his social media page.

In the photos and video, Seyi Tinubu prayed for everyone fighting a physical, mental or emotional battle and asked God to bless us with peace and love.

Source: Legit.ng