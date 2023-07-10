The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed the death of 18 persons inside a bus heading to the Republic of Benin from Lagos

It was gathered that the driver and its conductor (motor boy) did not survive the accident either

According to LASTMA, the passengers were on their way to the francophone neighbouring country for a party

All 18 passengers inside a bus heading to the Republic of Benin from Lagos State have died in a fatal accident after a collision with a truck at the Age-Mowo end of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

It was gathered that the incident transpired on Sunday, July 9, with the driver and the bus conductor also losing their lives in the auto crash.

As reported by Punch, the bus took off from Yaba on the mainland of Lagos, heading to the neighbouring West African country.

The bus allegedly attempted to overtake a vehicle when it lost control and collided with a truck.

Taofiq Adebayo, the director of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), recounted that:

“The accident happened about 9am this morning at Age-Mowo, close to Mowo, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. It involved a Mazda commercial bus fully loaded and a truck loaded with sand.

“The driver of the commercial bus lost control because of a brake failure when he saw a truck ahead of him and tried to overtake the truck loaded with sand. Immediately, 20 people including the passengers with the commercial bus driver and his motor-boy, died.”

LASTMA releases report of preliminary investigation

The LASTMA director noted that a preliminary investigation revealed that the passengers were headed to the Republic of Benin for a party before their tragic end.

It was gathered that officials of LASTMA were at the scene of the incident to evacuate the dead bodies to the Badagry General Hospital.

He said:

“It was very unfortunate with the enlightenment campaign embarked upon by LASTMA informing the motoring public, particularly commercial bus drivers not to drive at top speed whenever they are on the road.

“LASTMA has been moving from different motor parks across the state to educate both private and commercial bus drivers on the danger of excessive speeding and drinking alcohol while driving."

Meanwhile, the general manager of LASTMA extended his regards to the deceased's family in the auto crash.

