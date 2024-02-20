Kashim Shettime, the vice president of Nigeria, has urged Nigerians to be patient with the President Bola Tinubu's administration, adding that the country is on the part of redemption

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu, adding that he had seen the soul of the president and that he had a clean heart.

The former governor of Borno state made the revelation while speaking on the issue of hunger in the country, in which he traced it to the removal of the fuel subsidy, adding that the subsidy eras made some individuals in the country pocket billions of naira belonging to the masses.

According to Shettima, what is currently happening in the country is the consequences of unveiling a masquerade in the public, which is the removal of subsidy, but to him, Nigeria is on the path to redemption, and the people should be patient with the president because he meant well for the country.

Shettima speaks amid hunger protests in Nigeria

The vice president's comment is coming amid outcries by many Nigerians against the growing hunger in the country. In some states, some people have staged protests.

His statement reads in part:

"One out of every four black men is a Nigerian, and by 2050, Nigeria will be the third most populous nation on earth. We are going to surpass the United States. One out of every three Africans will be a Nigerian. We have to make this country work. We have to move beyond politics."

The vice president also decried the governors elected under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for comparing Nigeria's economy to that of Venezuela.

