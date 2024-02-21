Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led federal government has announced plans to restart direct cash transfers to the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerians.

As reported by The Nation, the minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy, Wale Edun, revealed this plan during the Ministry’s retreat held in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state on Wednesday, February 21.

FG to restart direct cash transfers to 12m Nigerians to ameliorate economic hardship Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

“The presidential panel on the social investment programmes, have prepared to go to Mr. President with an internal recommendation to restart the direct payments to the poorest and the most vulnerable. Everything is being done to ease the pain.

“We know that there’s been about 3 million beneficiaries now, but given the way the rates have gone, there are probably another 12 million people, households that can benefit from that payment.”

Source: Legit.ng