FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service has unveiled plans to distribute food items forfeited to the Federal Government to cushion the economic hardship Nigerians are going through.

The public relations officer for the Comptroller General of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada the food items will be certified fit for consumption by relevant agencies and distributed to ordinary Nigerians nationwide.

He disclosed this in a statement issued via the agency X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @CustomsNG, on Tuesday, February 20.

Maiwada said the mode of distribution will be communicated through NCS formations nationwide.

The NCS PRO said the Custom will remain dedicated to safeguarding the nation's food security and advancing the economic well-being of all Nigerians.

“Furthermore, to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians and improve access to essential food items, the Nigeria Customs Service will facilitate the direct disposal of food items forfeited to the Federal Government. These items will be certified fit for consumption by relevant agencies and made available to ordinary Nigerians nationwide through equitable distribution in our Areas of Operations.

“The modalities for the disposal will be communicated through NCS formations nationwide, with a firm commitment to transparency, fairness, and public safety.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that residents of Ibadan in Oyo state stormed streets and major roads in the state capital to protest against the high cost of living and economic hardship facing the people.

The protesters sang different solidarity songs with placards calling for an end to the hike in the price of essential commodities and hard living conditions.

In a viral video, one of the protesters said he wants asylum as he no longer wants to be identified as a Nigerian. The angry Nigerian cried out to the United Nations to take note of his decision due to the economic hardship the people were going through.

