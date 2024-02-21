On Wednesday, February 21, the Senate told the federal government to terminate plans for subsidising electricity

This was on the heels of the suggestion made by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who said the government does not have the financial power to fund subsidies

At the plenary, Senator Aminu Iya Abbas (PDP), who represents the Adamawa Central zone, put forward a motion

The Senate has urged the federal government to maintain the electricity subsidy due to the current challenges in the country.

This decision was made on Wednesday, February 21, after the Senate reviewed and endorsed a motion during their session, emphasising the importance of keeping the electricity subsidy in place for the foreseeable future.

Lawmakers on Wed. Feb. 21 kicked against the planned electricity subsidy removal.

The federal government recently announced that maintaining electricity subsidies has become increasingly challenging.

Tinubu's minister can't guarantee 24/7 electricity

Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu stated in Abuja that Nigeria needs to transition to a more economical tariff system.

He disclosed that the country owes N1.3 trillion to electricity-generating companies and $1.3 billion to gas companies.

During an interview aired on Channels TV on Monday, February 19, 2024, the minister expressed that resolving the challenges within the sector will require both time and political determination.

He said:

"If anybody tells you that you'll have 24/7 uninterrupted light in the next six months or one year, it's a lie because it's not practical even if you throw all the money in the world at it."

Minister of Power certain of improvement

Adelabu expresses certainty in his ability to address issues within the power sector, although he can only guarantee a steady, incremental enhancement in electricity provision in the foreseeable future.

When his credentials for the ministry were doubted, the experienced banker asserted that Nigeria's electricity challenges stem from something other than technical or engineering issues.

He identified liquidity and funding, operational inefficiencies, and structural issues as the primary concerns, highlighting his preparedness with tailored solutions for each segment of the sector's value chain.

