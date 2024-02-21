BREAKING: Lawmakers Call for Suspension of FG’s Planned Subsidy Removal on Electricity
- On Wednesday, February 21, the Senate told the federal government to terminate plans for subsidising electricity
- This was on the heels of the suggestion made by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who said the government does not have the financial power to fund subsidies
- At the plenary, Senator Aminu Iya Abbas (PDP), who represents the Adamawa Central zone, put forward a motion
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro
The Senate has urged the federal government to maintain the electricity subsidy due to the current challenges in the country.
This decision was made on Wednesday, February 21, after the Senate reviewed and endorsed a motion during their session, emphasising the importance of keeping the electricity subsidy in place for the foreseeable future.
According to The Nation, Senator Aminu Iya Abbas (PDP), who represents the Adamawa Central zone, put forward a motion.
The federal government recently announced that maintaining electricity subsidies has become increasingly challenging.
Tinubu's minister can't guarantee 24/7 electricity
Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu stated in Abuja that Nigeria needs to transition to a more economical tariff system.
He disclosed that the country owes N1.3 trillion to electricity-generating companies and $1.3 billion to gas companies.
During an interview aired on Channels TV on Monday, February 19, 2024, the minister expressed that resolving the challenges within the sector will require both time and political determination.
He said:
"If anybody tells you that you'll have 24/7 uninterrupted light in the next six months or one year, it's a lie because it's not practical even if you throw all the money in the world at it."
Minister of Power certain of improvement
Adelabu expresses certainty in his ability to address issues within the power sector, although he can only guarantee a steady, incremental enhancement in electricity provision in the foreseeable future.
When his credentials for the ministry were doubted, the experienced banker asserted that Nigeria's electricity challenges stem from something other than technical or engineering issues.
He identified liquidity and funding, operational inefficiencies, and structural issues as the primary concerns, highlighting his preparedness with tailored solutions for each segment of the sector's value chain.
Tinubu takes action on Aso Rock’s electricity bill debt
The presidency is set to offset its electricity debt to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.
The directive to pay the debt follows 'the reconciliation of accounts between the state house and AEDC.
Legit.ng reports that the revelation by the DisCo that Aso Villa owed millions of naira generated an outcry from many Nigerians.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng