Mowe, Ogun - The Mowe community of Ogun state wore gloomy looks on Wednesday morning, November 15, as the traditional ruler in the Obafemi Owode local government area of the state, Festus Oluwole Makinde, has died at 85.

Popularly referred to as the Onigbein of Igbeinland, the paramount ruler died at the age of 85 on Tuesday, November 15, The Punch reported.

Tributes as Ogun monarch dies

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who spoke on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday, said the premises of the palace, which also served as the sub-office for the NYSC in the local government, was gloomy in the early hour of the day as residents of the community came to pay tribute to the late king.

According to the corps member:

“We barely managed to hold our CDS weekly meetings today and have been told there won’t be any holding this week again. We learnt this morning that the king passed away yesterday.”

NYSC suspends SCS activities to mourn Ogun monarch

At the entrance of the palace, a condolence register was placed for visitors.

On the other hand, the NYSC local government inspector in the Mowe sub-office, Oluyemisi Disu, has said that the monthly clearance of the corp members has been rescheduled due to the death of the traditional ruler.

The statement partly reads:

“For those that haven’t done their clearances, they should meet me (LGI) at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Sagamu, Ogun State, tomorrow, Thursday, November 16, 2023, between 8 and 11 am.”

