A video of NYSC DG saying corps members can be mobilised for war has started trending on social media

This is coming as President Bola Tinubu was speculated to be planning to lead the ECOWAS to take military action against the military junta in Niger

Tinubu was recently elected as the chairman of ECOWAS and has vowed to resist any military takeover in the West African bloc

Ikeja, Lagos - Following the insinuation that President Bola Tinubu may lead the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take military action against the military junta in Niger, a video of the director general of the national youth service corps (NYSC) has resurfaced.

In the video, the NYSC DG was heard saying that corps members can be mobilised for war if need be because of the three months of military drilling.

NYSC DG says corps members can be mobilised for war Photo Credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu, recently unanimously elected as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has stated on behalf of the regional bloc against the military junta in Niger.

Tinubu gave the military junta in the Republic of Niger a one-week ultimatum to return power to the democratically elected government or face sanctions, adding that the use of force would not be ruled out of option.

His statement reads in part:

"Corps members are on reserve. They are part of the national defence policy of this country. So, where there is a serious war, our corps members who are educated can be trained. You can imagine within the short three weeks in camp. The corps members are modelled."

See Nigerians' reactions below:

Rowan Odoya asked:

"So why is the police no longer recruiting graduate with http://b.sc qualifications as cadre after NYSC"

JB maintained that:

"Me I no gree with this one oo. May be he is talking about the graduates of NDA that are serving.

"The story of how the professional soldiers are treated will not even motivate anyone to risk what he is saying."

Seun Nues says:

"Moduled kini? Abi kini baba yin so?

"The only thing that gives NYSC members joy and they know well in NYSC camp is Mammy market.

"Ordinary Man O' war will beat "shangotedo" out of their body.

"Awon omolomo. Fresh Unilag, UCL, Stanford shildren that only see it as a means to...?"

Tohir O said:

"NYSC was a cruise for some people. Only problem was there was no water to bath for the first 3 days. The morning and evening parade was just an entertainment. Platoon commandant was on my drinks payroll."

Ekene snr said:

"Thank God I have finished my NYSC before they could interpret this roles and responsibilities..., I thought it was for interest of national unity."

Source: Legit.ng