Nigerian women and youths have been called to protest and protect the appointment of Hannatu Musawa, the minister of art, culture and creative economy

Hon. Richard Ngene, a prominent APC chieftain, maintained that the NYSC certificate has never been a criteria for ministerial appointment

The former lawmaker commended President Bola Tinubu for killing two birds with one stone, adding that Musawa represented the youth and women

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian women have been charged to rally support for Hannatu Musawa, the minister of art, culture and creative economy, who is currently facing controversies over his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The minister was accused of having her NYSC programme, while some critics have condemned her for not presenting her certificate during the Senate screening.

Why women, youth should defend Hannatu Musawa Photo Credit: Hannatu Musawa

Source: Twitter

Hon. Ngene calls on youth, women to defens Hannatu Musawa

But Hon. Richard Ngene, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, called on women to rally support for the embattled minister in an interview with Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ngene described the appointment of Musawa by President Bola Tinubu as killing two birds with a stone, adding that the minister represented the women folks and youth category of Nigerians.

The former lawmaker maintained that NYSC has never been a criterion for such an appointment, adding that some appointees never had the programme.

APC chieftain reveals why youths, women should defend Musawa's appointment

According to Ngene:

"NYSC status of the minister: President Tinubu killed two birds with one stone, one is youth empowerment and the other is women inclusiveness..

"NYSC has never been a criteria for ministerial appointments, ok now! What about the ministers who never served at all.

"The youth and the women groups should troop out en mass and support her. Ministerial appointment is a part of national service."

Criticism against Musawa became intensified when the NYSC revealed that the minister is still a serving corps member and her critics have continued to call for her resignation.

Source: Legit.ng