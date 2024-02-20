Ohanaeze Ndigbo has revealed its stance as protests spread across the country over the current economic hardship

The leadership of the group, Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, declared their unwavering support for Tinubu amid groanings from Nigerians over the harsh economic policies of the current administration

In a statement by the national secretary of the group, Alex Ogbonna, Ohanaeze insisted the Ndigbo's will not take part in such exercise because they believe Tinubu will get the job done

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amid the current economic hardship, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has again promised to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has explained why its people won't stage a protest in the country. Photo credit: Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu CFR, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ohanaeze Ndigbo vows not to protest over hardship

The group vowed to work for Tinubu in this trying period, noting, the president has been , been charitable to Nigerians from the south-east region.

President general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, made this known in a statement made available to journalists by the national publicity secretary of the group Alex Ogbonna, TVC reported.

Iwuanyanwu to meet with Ndigbo economics, experts

Iwuanyanwu reminded Ndigbo that they do not have personal issues against the president, and urged its citizens not to be used to stage protests against the federal government, The Punch reported.

He lamented several challenges Igbo people face in the country that includes marginalisation of people of the South East: in appointments and state creation in the past government, expresses hope that Tinubu’s administration would help them re-write the wrongs in due time.

Iwuanyanwu however promised to convene a meeting of top Igbo economics and experts in diverse fields to evolve strategies on how to overcome the economic hardships.

"I have received many entreaties from many parts of the Country requesting me to call Igbos to join in demonstration and violent action in the Country against the Government.

"As your leader, I am directing that no Igbo group or community in Nigeria or in Diaspora should join in this action. I am still studying the situation. I have asked Nigerians who approached me the following questions, what did they do when the past government disfranchised Igbo land?

