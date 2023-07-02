Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo president-general, has washed clean the Igbo from the 1966 bloody military coup that was led by Chukwuma Nzeogwu and Emmanuel Ifeajuna

Iwuanyanwu stated that it was Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, another Igbo from Umuahia, that mobilised forces to stop the deadly coup

Multiple sources reported that the brutal coup carried out by Nzeogwu and Ifeajuna toppled Nigeria's democracy in its 6th year and produced an Igbo as the first military head of state who did not hand over power to a democratic government until he was assassinated

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has claimed that the Igbo had no hand in the brutal 1966 coup led by Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu and Emmanuel Ifeajuna, according to several reports.

The Igbo leader made the comment in an exclusive interview with The Punch on Sunday, July 2.

Ohanaeze denies Igbo involvement led by Nzeogwu and Ifeajuna Photo Credit: Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Source: Twitter

Igbo's problem is being faithful to Nigeria's constitution, Ohanaeze

Iwuanyanwu also claimed that "the problem Igbo have is that we are very faithful to the constitution of Nigeria" while bragging that the southeastern people naturally prosper wherever they are in any part of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo president general stated that the first military coup was bloody and "a very brutal one", adding that the Igbo were very sad about the move led by Nzeogwu, which truncated Nigeria's democracy in the sixth year of its birth.

Multiple accounts attested to it that the coup, which Nzeogwu and Ifeajuna carried out, led to the demise of the first republic and the emergence of Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, as the first Nigeria military head of state, who hailed Umuahia.

Igbo's problem is being faithful to Nigeria's constitution, Ohanaeze

But Iwuanyanwu on Sunday said Aguiyi-Ironsi, an Igbo man, only came to stop the ensuing chaos when he took over the decapitated leadership of Nigeria after January 15, 1966, the bloody coup against an existing democratic system.

The Igbo leader said:

"The Igbo didn’t have any hand in the military coup, which was a very brutal. The Igbo were very sad about it, and if you remember, it was an Igbo who actually stopped it. It was Aguiyi Ironsi who mobilised forces across the coast, which nobody talks about today."

Fredrick Nwajagu: Court grants bail to Eze Ndigbo accused of IPOB threat

Legit.ng earlier reported that the embattle Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Fredrick Nwajagu, has been granted bail by a magistrate court in the Sabo Yaba area of the state.

Nwajagu was docked in the court over his alleged threat to invite the proscribed IPOB to Lagos to protect Igbo lives and property in the state.

Peter Nwaka, the chief magistrate of the court, granted bail to the defendant with a N1m fine and four sureties who own landed properties in the Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng