Ife, Osun - A staff of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Olabode Olawuyi, has been reportedly killed by a 9-year-old lion in the zoological garden of the institution.

A statement by the public relations officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, confirming the incident, said Olawuyi, until his death was a Veterinary Technologist who had been in charge of the OAU zoological garden for over a decade.

Why OAU lion kill the zookeeper?

Olanrewaju said the deceased was attacked on Monday, February 19, while feeding the lions in their den at the Zoological garden of the University, Channels TV reported.

According to the Statement, other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss, but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.

The statement adds that university management has sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased, while the vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Adebayo Bamire, has also ordered a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

Olawuyi was said to have nursed the lion for a period of nine years before he was attacked and killed.

Recall that in February 2018, a lion at a private game lodge near Pretoria, South Africa's capital, killed a 22-year-old woman.

According to The Punch, the lioness reportedly attacked the woman near Hammanskraal, about 45 kilometres (30 miles) north of Pretoria.

