Ife, Osun - The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife, in Osun State, has announced an increment in tuition fees.

The school's management announced the development in a statement on Wednesday, September 13, signed by Abiodun Olarewaju, the school's public relations officer.

OAU'sU new tuition fees

According to the statement, fresh students in the Faculties of Arts, Law, and Humanities are to pay N151,200, while returning students will pay N89,200.

The new students in the Faculties of Technology and Science will be paying N163,200, while the returning students will pay N101,200.

The management further disclosed that fresh students in Faculties in the College of Health Sciences and Faculty of Pharmacy will pay N190,200 while returning students are expected to pay N128,200.

According to the statement, the new payment detail is applicable to all academic sessions.

What OAU students are paying before the increment in tuition fee

Before the increment, OAU school fees were around N25,000 for students in the Faculty of Arts, Law and Humanity, while N30,000 to N40,000 for students in the Faculty of Technology and Science and Faculties in the College of Health Sciences and Faculty of Pharmacy.

OAU became the latest federal university that has increased its tuition fees barely four months after President Bola Tinubu took over the country's leadership.

Soon after resuming office, President Tinubu signed the student loan bill into law, shortly after he removed the fuel subsidy.

List of federal universities that have increased their tuition fees

Last week, some federal institutions, including the University of Lagos (UNILAG), joined the latest hiking fees for new and returning undergraduate students.

The UNILAG, in a statement, said the increase resulted from the “prevailing economic realities”.

Legit.ng also reported that some universities had announced an increment in the fees students would pay in the new session about to be resumed.

Institutions like Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ile have been reported to be planning to increase their fees in the coming session. This was disclosed in separate interviews with some students of these institutions.

