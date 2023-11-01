The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has reacted to the midnight operation and arrest of some students by the operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The public relations officer of OAU, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the institution is yet to ascertain the number of students arrested, The Nation reported.

Speaking on a telephone conversation, Olarewanju stated that the raided hostel is located outside the school campus.

He added that OAU has sent a delegation to the EFCC office to ascertain the number of students arrested by the anti-graft agency.

“We want to be sure that our students are not unduly harassed or intimidated nor abused. The management has mandated us to go to Ibadan and find out because the welfare of students is important to us.

“We want to go and see by ourselves so that we can come back and give the management necessary feedback. We are just going there now, it is not only our students that are outside Ife, so we wouldn’t want a situation where people will say all those who were arrested are our students whereas maybe some of them are not our students. We want to know who we want to fight for, who we want to defend and protect.”

