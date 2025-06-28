An Indian woman shared his experience after she visited the scene of the tragic Air India plane crash that happened on June 12

Poonam Patni, who said her sister-in-law was in the ill-fated flight, visited the crash site after the tragedy happened

According to her, when she got there alongside other people, they discovered many dead bodies which were burnt

A woman who visited the site of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has shared her experience.

The woman also mentioned what she saw after she and others rushed to the site of the tragedy.

Eyewitnesses spoke after seeing the site of the crashed Air India plane. Photo credit: AP and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to the woman identified as Poonam Patni, her sister-in-law was one of the people who perished in the tragedy.

She said that when she got to the site of the incident, she and others saw dead bodies that were burned by the inferno that ensued after the Boeing Dreamliner crashed into a medical college hostel.

Patni, who spoke to AFP said firefighters were battling to put off the fire when at the moment she got there.

Her words:

“When we reached the spot there were several bodies lying around and firefighters were dousing the flames. Many of the bodies were burned.”

Another eyewitness, identified as Haresh Shash, said the plane was flying very low before it eventually plunged into the building.

Shash, told PTI that the sound of the crash was like a blast, noting that the plane and the building all caught fire.

Shash said:

“The plane was flying very low before it crashed. As it crashed into the building, the sound was like a blast, and the plane and the building caught fire.”

One man who also heard when the tragedy happened said he was sitting at home and then he heard a loud noise that sounded like an earthquake.

He said he had no idea it was a plane that crashed until he visited the scene to see things for himself.

He said:

“I was sitting at home, there was a loud noise, it felt like an earthquake. “I came out and saw smoke, I didn’t realise it was a plane crash, then I came here and I found out and I saw the crashed plane – there were many bodies lying on the ground.”

Only one person survived the crash and he is named Ramesh Viswashkumar. However, he lost his brother, Ajay, who was also in the plane.

Ramesh told the Hindustan Times:

"When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital."

Air India was faced with a tragic crash that happened on June 12. Photo credit: X/Air India.

Lady claims God showed her plane crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady claimed that she saw the Air India crash before it happened.

The lady, identified on Facebook as Peace Ogbonna Daniel, said she saw the event play out before her like a movie.

She said she felt guilty because even though God showed her the impending tragedy, she failed to pray about this.

