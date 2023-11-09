The student who was assaulted by a lecturer at Obafemi Awolowo University has come out to share his ordeal

The student tried to reach out to the anchor of the TVC program (YourView TVC) but was unsuccessful, took to X page, (Twitter) and narrated how the lecturer assaulted her

The student identified simply as Gift said she did not impersonate anyone as related by the lecturer to OAU management

Ile Ife, Osun state - A student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) identified simply as Gift has come out to explain how a lecturer in the school assaulted her.

OAU lecturer punched the student, and he reacted

In a series of posts shared on X page (formerly Twitter) and addressed to the 'YourView TVC', on Thursday morning, November 9, the student hinted that he mistakenly walked into the lecturer's class.

According to Gift, when he realised it was not his class, he stepped out immediately. But to his amazement, the lecturer called him back into the lecture room.

Gift said:

"The lecturer (Dr. F.K Ariyo) in his exact words asked, "Why are you in my class and who are you impersonating?"

"The students in the class laughed as he said this, me also thinking it was a joke and wondering how a 200L student would come to impersonate a 400L student laughed and replied "I'm not impersonating anyone sir I just stepped into your class and realized it was the wrong class and i stepped out immediately".

The student said this was the genesis of his problem. He added that his phone was taken from him and he was treated like a thief by the lecturer and a security personnel.

"I'm not his student and i wasn't impersonating anyone," he concluded.

Read the student's full account here.

The management of OAU has however begun a probe into the fracas that involved the male student and the lecturer of the university, The Punch report added.

