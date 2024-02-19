Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), and the Christian Association of Nigeria have frowned at Tinubu's economic policies

They maintained that the government’s reform agenda has "reduced millions of Nigerians to a life of grinding poverty”

At an event where the SGF George Akume was present, the Bishops urged President Tinubu to quickly get to work before the situation becomes worse

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), and the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) have highlighted the major challenges confronting the nation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

Tinubu told to do the needful as economic hardship bites harder. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Archbishop Daniel Okoh

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, they assessed the state of the nation and returned a grim verdict.

The Bishops maintained that hardship is paralyzing socioeconomic lives in communities, and hunger is causing a serious humanitarian crisis under Tinubu's watch.

Arise News reported that the Catholic Bishops lamented that Nigeria was in her worst times in terms and called for sincere, accountable, and collective effort to halt the current slide and steer her towards a more secure and prosperous future.

The Catholic Bishops and CAN spoke as the federal government, through secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, acknowledged the problems and restated its determination to tackle them.

The trio spoke at the opening session of the 2024 first plenary assembly of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday, February 18.

Specifically, the CBCN president, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, said kidnappings for ransom, senseless killings, and the rise of banditry have left communities across Nigeria in the grip of fear and paralysis.

Atiku lists 4 policy prescriptions to rescue Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar said President Tinubu told experts who were offering ideas on how to resolve the economic crisis that they do not distract him and his team.

Atiku said this happened at a meeting called to address the Foreign Exchange crisis and the problem of economic downturn on Thursday, February 15.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @atiku.

He said he could not continue to keep quit as the Tinubu administration's wrong policies continued to cause untold pain and distress on the economy.

Source: Legit.ng