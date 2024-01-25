An Abuja federal high court has remanded no less than five loyalists of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court remanded the loyalists of the governor over their alleged involvement in the burning of the Rivers state house of assembly

Their case was filed under terrorism charges, and they were also accused of killing a police superintendent and five police informants

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The political crisis rocking the Rivers state took a new dimension on Thursday, January 25, as no less than five loyalists of Governor Siminalayi were remanded over their alleged involvement in the explosion that razed and rocked the state house of assembly complex.

Recall that the explosion happened on October 30, 2023, following the allegation that some lawmakers in the state assembly were making moves to impeach Governor Fubara.

Court remands five governorship Fubara's loyalists over burning of Rivers state house of assembly Photo Credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Twitter

It was alleged that some loyalists of the governor were fingered to be behind the incident, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

List of Governor Fubara's loyalists remanded in prison

On Thursday, no less than five loyalists of the governor appeared before Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The loyalists are:

Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa Chime Eguma Ezebalike Ochueja Thankgod Osiga Donald Prince Lukman Oladele

The five loyalists of Governor Fubara were said to have committed terrorism offences with the invasion, vandalisation and burning down of the Rivers state house of assembly when Port Harcourt started boiling as a result of the political crisis in October.

Those allegedly killed by Governor Fubara's loyalists

Fubara's loyalists were also accused of being responsible for the death of the Bako Agbashim, a police superintendent and five other police informants in the Ahoada community of the state.

The police informants allegedly killed by the governor's loyalists are:

Ogbonna Eja Saturday Edi Charles Osu Paul Victor Chibuogu Idaowuka Felix

The accused person has been remanded in prison custody by the court till February 2, when the judge will decide on their bail applications.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court has ruled that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state is the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa-led panel of the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by the APC and Tonye Cole over lack of merit.

INEC declared Fubara of the PDP the election winner after scoring 302,614 votes against Cole, who garnered 95,274 votes.

Source: Legit.ng