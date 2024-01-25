Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, has thanked God, President Bola Tinubu and the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike

Fubara made gratitude to President Tinubu and Wike while reacting to his victory at the Supreme Court a few hours earlier

The Supreme Court affirmed the victory of Fubara in the appeal filed by Tonye Cole and the APC over his victory at the Court of Appeal

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed his gratitude to God, President Bola Tinubu and the minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for his triumph at the Supreme Court.

The governor declared his resolve to remain committed to the purpose for which he was elected as governor, saying nothing would distract his governance.

Governor Fubara thanks Tinubu, Wike after Supreme Court judgment Photo Credit: Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesim Wike, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Fubara restated his commitment to governance on Thursday while reacting to the Supreme Court’s affirmation of his election as the governor of the state.

He said his triumph at the apex court had laid to rest the legal battles that added to the distractions his administration grappled with in the last eight months.

Fubara expressed gratitude to God for His help and to President Tinubu for his fatherly role concerning the internal crisis and the litigation against his election.

The governor, in a statement signed by his special assistant, media, Boniface Onyedi, also extended gratitude to Wike, whom he described as his “Oga”, for all his support.

The governor called on everyone to join hands with his administration to build a competitive state that would be reckoned with as truly prosperous in all ramifications.

Tonye Cole, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had challenged the governor in court over his victory in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Fubara, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, who was announced as the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), defeated Cole and the APC at the tribunal, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

Source: Legit.ng