The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has revealed that about 26 million Nigerians will face hunger next year

The FAO said the acute hunger may begin in June and August next, affecting three states

The FAO country representative in Nigeria, Dominique Kouacou, an analysis of 26 states in Nigeria reveals severe concerns

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has said about 26.5 million Nigerians may face a food crisis between June and August next year.

The international organization said states like Borno, Sokoto, Zamfara, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at a more considerable risk.

Children receiving food aid in Nigeria as FAO predicts acute hunger Credit: U.S. Navy / Handout

Source: Getty Images

Analysis in 26 states reveals an acute food shortage

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that FAO’s country representative, Dominique Kouacou, revealed this at the presentation of the October to November round of the Cadre Harmonised (CH) food security and early warning analysis in Abuja recently.

The FAO analyzed 26 states and the FCT to confirm the food security situation in Nigeria and make projections for the future.

Kouacou said at the event that about 26.5 million Nigerians may experience a food crisis next year.

Insurgency and banditry could cause a food crisis

He said the current cycle happens after an abysmal season that witnessed many shocks from recurrent insecurity situations.

Kouacou listed other challenges as conflicts, the high cost of food and agricultural inputs due to high inflation, and acute dry spells in some states immediately after rains begin.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ernest Umakhihe, stated that the analysis was done and validated by highly skilled professionals of the CH analysis task force over the past two weeks.

He said that the results of the cycle CH analysis came when the government at all levels was trying to revitalize the country’s economy.

According to him, the challenges were remarkable but solvable, and many reasons are undermining the ministry’s efforts.

The Perm Sec said that environmental and human factors like climate change, displacement due to insecurity, and seasonal flooding are of great concern.

He stressed that the challenges had significant implications on food consumption patterns and the high use of coping mechanisms among the country’s population.

Source: Legit.ng