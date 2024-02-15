President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held an emergency meeting with state governors at the presidential villa in Abuja, on Thursday, February 15

The meeting, which commenced at about 11:30 am, was attended by Tinubu's lieutenant, Kashim Shettima; and the inspector general of police, Kayode Egbetokun

Legit.ng reports that opposition governors recently drew parallels between Nigeria's worrisome economic state and that of Venezuela

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu held an emergency meeting with Nigerian governors at the council chambers of the state house, Abuja, on Thursday, February 15.

Vice president Kashim Shettima; the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike; and the inspector general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun; were also at the meeting.

As of noon, The Nation newspaper reported that the meeting was ongoing.

It was reliably gathered that President Tinubu summoned the meeting because of the economic hardship in the country as well as the recent upsurge of insecurity in different parts of the country.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, some of the state governors in attendance are those of Ekiti, Delta, Borno, Lagos, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Edo.

Others are, Yobe, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Sokoto, Niger, Taraba, Adamawa, Cross River, Ogun and Enugu.

See a clip of the meeting below as shared by a presidential aide, Dada Olusegun:

List of state governors confirmed to have attended the meeting:

Yobe Anambra Akwa Ibom Abia Plateau Kaduna Sokoto Niger Taraba Adamawa Cross River Ogun Enugu. Ekiti Delta Borno Lagos Kwara Nasarawa Edo

Meanwhile, it is understood that the emergency meeting will be immediately followed by the monthly national economic council (NEC) meeting which will be led by Shettima.

