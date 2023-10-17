Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has penned a note to encourage her fans not to be discouraged because of the current state of things in the country

According to her, the world we all live in is filled with chaos and uncertainty, but people should not forget to live despite all they are going through

The mother of one added that the situation is affecting everyone, as both the rich and the poor have been wailing

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has written an emotional message to her fans about the state of the country and the best way to handle things.

According to her, both the rich and the poor are affected by the current situation in the country. She added that it has become disheartening for people to go to school to study medicine but end up at hairdressers or food sellers.

Tonto Dikeh encourages fans on social media. Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh says the system is built to work against Nigerians

In her note, Dikeh stated that the system in Nigeria is built to work against people as their hard work and efforts, income and mental health are affected by the happenings in the country.

While ending her note, she said that despite the trying time, people don't look like what they have been through. She thanked God for his mercy over her life.

See her post here:

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below.

@chef_ivyjones1:

"May we not work like an elephant and eat like a rat.. Everything will come to us with ease in Jesus Might name _Amen."

@salome_global_servic:

"It's really so pathetic. If one should think through what is happening to us in this country, it will end in death. May God see us through #justiceformohbad #justiceformohbad."

@rozyp5630chaika:

"You can say that again King T ."

@nawtikid:

"reality. Exhausted i won’t even lie."

@that_turban_girl:

"I agree, find a balance

@__onyinyye:

"Happy new week my beautiful Kingy."

@princessdaizy:

"Thank you for the reminder."

@pikingodfavoured

"Pure truth.:

@jemimakatuka:

"Well said ma ."

@ademidun_titilayo:

"Hmmm people are going through a lot ."

Source: Legit.ng