Prominent columnist, Professor Farooq Kperogi, has asked President Bola Tinubu to pay attention to the mass protests over the high cost of living

In a column, Professor Kperogi said if the issues were not addressed, mass protests would engulf the entire country in no distant time

Legit.ng reports that Kperogi asked President Tinubu not to behave like his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari

FCT, Abuja - A media scholar and newspaper columnist, Professor Farooq Kperogi, has warned President Bola Tinubu that the “unnaturally rising price spiral in Nigeria” is threatening the social fibre of Nigeria.

Kperogi said the recent protests in Niger, Kano, and Osun states, are warning signs for the Tinubu administration.

Writing in his latest weekly column, Kperogi warned that “should the resistance to his (Tinubu’s) punishingly heartless neoliberal economic policies ignite a nationwide convulsion, the southwest geopolitical zone is unlikely to constitute itself as his bulwark”.

The scholar noted that the “only fortification” against what he described as ‘danger’ is for President Tinubu to offer good and compassionate governance.

Kperogi wrote:

“The release of thousands of metric tons of grains is a good first step, but it’s not nearly enough to stem the tide of mass rebellion that is brewing in the country. At best, it will only delay the inevitable.”

Legit.ng reports that thousands of Nigerians in Minna, the Niger state capital, had taken to the streets recently in protest against what they described as severe hunger and escalating cost of living.

There have been similar protests in Kano, Plateau and Kogi states.

