President Bola Tinubu's effort in the fight against insecurity has been rated to be better than that of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari

In his analysis, Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker in the eight Senate, claimed the Buhari administration ran the CBN as if it were under the government of Idi Amin

The former senator noted that what the army, police and other security agencies were doing under Tinubu was far better than what was going on under Buhari

Kaduna, President Bola Tinubu's administration has again been compared to his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, as it received a fair judgment from Shehu Sani, a former senator of the 8th national assembly.

Sani, who spoke on Legit.ng's space on X on Wednesday, January 31, explained that before passing judgment on the administration of Tinubu, Nigerians have to look at the situation of things in the past.

How Buhari ruined Nigeria's economy, Shehu Sani

Addressing the insecurity and corruption bedevilling the country, the Kaduna-born politician and activist maintained that the performance of security agencies under Tinubu's government was far better than what happened under Buhari's administration.

Shehu Sani said:

"By the time Buhari left power, 133 million people were living below the poverty line. We have over 100 thousand who were killed by terrorists. Half of that number were kidnapped, and he left a debt of over N77 trillion.

"We have seen how the Central Bank of Nigeria was turned into a bazaar and a Father Christmas. It becomes a central bank under Idi Amin, where people can just go, loot and share money."

Why Tinubu is better than Buhari

The former lawmaker said the present administration has started better in the fight against insecurity when compared to the Buhari administration.

He posited:

"In terms of security, people are being killed, kidnapping is still going on, and terrorists are resurging, but I can tell you, comparatively, what the army, police and other security forces are doing today is far better than what we have before. I came from Kaduna. It was virtually impossible for people to move from Kaduna to Abuja, but now, reported incidents are very few."

