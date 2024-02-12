EFCC witness has told a federal high court in Abuja on how the former governor of the CBN spent over $6.2 million in cash for international election observers

According to the EFCC, the witness made the confession before Justice Hamza Muazu of the federal high court in Abuja

Emefiele is currently facing charges before the court for matters bordering on corruption allegations and money laundering

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that its witness exposed how the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, spent over $6.2 million in cash for international election observers during the 2023 general election.

According to the anti-graft agency, the prosecuting witness made the revelation before Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on Monday, February 12.

Ogau Onyeka Michael, a senior official of the apex bank, said he got approval to pay $6,230,000 cash to the international election observers during the 2023 general election.

Why EFCC After Emefiele?

The former governor of the CBN is currently being tried before the federal high court in Abuja with a matter bordering on taking advantage of a corrupt act, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy, forgery and obtaining through force pretence to the tune of $6,230,000.

Michael, a former branch controller of the CBN, Abuja branch, led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), at the resumed trial on Monday, identified the documents presented to him by the prosecution, adding that he worked on the documents.

He said on January 8, 2023, a request for payment in the sum of $6,230,000 came to his office and that documents for the disbursement of the money were approved by the then CBN boss in cash for international election observers

