Stolen public funds recovered between 2016 and 2019 are reportedly missing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) stated this via its verified X handle, @SERAPNigeria

The advocacy group added that the apex group has been ordered to account for the missing money.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja - The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said stolen public funds recovered between 2016 and 2019 are reportedly missing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

SERAP said the Auditor-General of the Federation, Shaakaa Kanyitor Chira, has ordered the CBN to account for the missing money.

SERAP says recovered stolen public funds reportedly missing Photo credit: Central Bank of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed in a tweet shared via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @SERAPNigeria, on Wednesday, February 14.

“Recovered stolen public funds between 2016 and 2019 are reportedly missing from the Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN]. The Auditor-General of the Federation wants the CBN to account for the money.”

Nigerians react

@DavinJavin

Maybe it's an Eagle that flew away with the money this time

@realadnantweet

I don't know where we're heading to in this country.

Bribery & Corruption in Nigeria has reached unimaginable scales.

@Knot73211261

Even this can’t even happen in animal kingdom even if they don’t have complete functionality like humans….!!!

@akpudje_efepete

Politicians own way of doing yahoo yahoo is becoming something else, police and DSS will not go after Dem o, na to the harras innocent citizens

FG announces recovery of N3.2bn stolen funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government announced that it has recovered over €6,324,627(N3.2bn) stashed abroad by treasury looters in the last 14 months.

The then Attorney-General of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, who disclosed this during the ministerial media briefing held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the funds were recovered between March 2021 and May 2022.

He also announced that the recovered funds have already been fully utilised across the country. Malami named the Second Niger Bridge and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as examples of projects where recovered looted funds were utilized.

Source: Legit.ng