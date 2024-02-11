Access Holdings Plc., the overseeing entity of Nigeria's foremost financial institution, Access Bank, has sadly acknowledged the untimely passing of its esteemed group CEO, Dr. Herbert Wigwe.

Dr. Wigwe, alongside his wife and son, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter accident in the United States on February 9, 2024.

The Board of Access Holdings Plc says it will soon name a successor for Herbert Wigwe in an acting capacity. Photo credit - Andrew Esiebo, BrandSpur Nigeria

Source: UGC

Access Holdings confirms Wigwe's passing

The sombre announcement was made public through an official statement issued by Access Bank, signed by Sunday Ekwoche, the Group Company Secretary, on February 11, 2024.

The company statement described Wigwe as a “driving force, bringing remarkable passion, energy and experience” to the organization.

The statement read in part:

It is with deep sadness that the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Pic (‘the Company’) announces the passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR, the Company’s founding Group Chief Executive Officer and former Group Managing Director of its flagship subsidiary Access Bank Pic (‘the Bank’). Dr. Wigwe died alongside his wife and son on Friday, February 9, 2024 in a helicopter accident in the United States of America.

The company expressed that Wigwe played a pivotal role as a driving force and a significant personality, infusing remarkable passion, energy, and expertise into the evolution of the Access franchise since his arrival at the Bank in 2002.

Access bank bids Wigwe farewell

In a separate statement on its official social media pages, Access bank bid its co-founder farewell, acknowledging his impact in the transformation of the bank.

It said:

“Today, we bid farewell to a visionary leader, Herbert Wigwe, whose passion and unwavering commitment to excellence transformed Access into a global powerhouse.

“His legacy of excellence and compassion will continue to inspire us all. Rest in peace, Herbert Wigwe. Your impact will forever be felt.”

Wigwe's successor to be announced soon

Addressing the passing of Dr. Wigwe, Abubakar Jimoh, the Chairman of Access Holdings, shared his heartfelt condolences, emphasizing the profound loss experienced by the Access Family.

Additionally, Jimoh announced that the Boards of Access Holdings Plc are diligently working to appoint a successor for Herbert Wigwe in an acting capacity, ensuring continuity and stability within the organization.

He said:

“In line with the Company’s policy, the Board will soon announce the appointment of an Acting Group Chief Executive Officer even as we remain confident that the Access Group will build further on Or Wigwe’s legacy of growth and operational excellence.”

Wigwe's untimely demise has attracted condolences from world leaders, top business players and many Nigerians who have all highlighted his accolades.

Source: Legit.ng