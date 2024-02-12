Senator Dino Melaye has asked former President Olusegun Obasanjo not to spare the Bola Tinubu administration from criticism

Melaye pointed out that Obasanjo has yet to write a letter to President Tinubu, especially considering the present worrisome of the nation's economy

Legit.ng reports that Obasanjo likes writing letters to convey his state of mind about the country he led

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state in the 2023 election, has challenged former president Olusegun Obasanjo to write a letter to President Bola Tinubu over the state of the nation.

Legit.ng reports that thousands of Nigerians in Minna, the Niger state capital, took to the streets recently in protest against what they described as severe hunger and escalating cost of living.

Former president, Obasanjo, strongly opposed Tinubu's presidential bid in 2023. Photo credits: Dino Melaye, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

There have been similar protests in Kano, Plateau and Kogi states.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Obasanjo is known for his scathing criticism of some of his successors through letter writings.

The 86-year-old’s letter writing did not start with former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari as many believe. Or with his acerbic exchange with Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka. He has been writing since he was a young military officer. He wrote several personal letters while in office as head of state and outside the office.

However, since Tinubu, whom he opposed, assumed office in May 2023, Obj, as Obasanjo is fondly called, has not criticised him through letter writing, despite the current distressing economic situation.

Melaye wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, February 11.

“Is Baba Obasanjo doing Yoruba parapoism? He is yet to write Tinubu a letter, and there are compelling reasons to write one now. Baba, write ooooo....we are waiting. Senator Dino Melaye.”

What to read about Nigeria, Tinubu:

Tinubu warned he risks mass rebellion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a media scholar and newspaper columnist, Professor Farooq Kperogi, warned President Tinubu that the “unnaturally rising price spiral in Nigeria” is threatening the social fibre of Nigeria.

Kperogi said the recent protests in Niger, Kano, and Osun states, are warning signs for the Tinubu administration.

Source: Legit.ng