First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has been billed to visit the ancient city of Kano for the first time since she assumed office

She is expected to inaugurate the Faculty of Law Building, which bears her name, at Maryam Abacha University in Kano

Kano state police commissioner Hussaini Gumel confirmed that all security measures have been implemented for her arrival

Today, Monday, February 12, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady, is scheduled to visit Kano State.

Her itinerary includes inaugurating the Faculty of Law Building, which bears her name, at Maryam Abacha University in Kano.

The police commissioner has assured that all security measures have been adopted for her visit. Photo Credit: Oluremi Tinubu

Sanusi Bature, the Director General of Media and Publicity to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, assured reporters in Kano that comprehensive security measures have been implemented to guarantee a smooth and safe visit.

Kano govt confirms strict security measures

In collaboration with law enforcement, he stated that the state administration had developed a thorough security plan to ensure adequate safety.

Bature emphasised that the government and security forces were striving to create a peaceful visitor environment.

Consequently, authorities urged residents to behave peacefully and gather in large numbers to welcome the first lady.

As quoted by Daily Trust, the police commissioner, Mr Hussaini Gumel, said:

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security cover for our first lady before, during, and after the visit.

“We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion before, during, and after the visit.”

First Lady Remi Tinubu visits Akeredolu’s family in Ibadan

In another similar report, the First Lady visited the family of the late former Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who passed away on December 27 at 67.

Mrs Tinubu, accompanied by the deputy governor of Oyo state and other dignitaries, expressed condolences at Akeredolu's Jerico residence in Ibadan.

During the visit, she described Akeredolu as a great man and conveyed wishes to continue his legacies, offering comfort to the grieving family.

Tinubu’s wife sends message of hope to Nigerians: “Hard times will soon be over”

In another report, Oluremi Tinubu noted that the change Nigerians desire will take a while, but better days are coming.

She assured this amid rising inflation and untold hardship occasioned by Tinubu's economic policies.

Mrs Tinubu insisted that with the renewed hope initiative and the right federal government policies, the difficulty will become a thing of the past.

