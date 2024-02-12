President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been backed by the former Emir of Kano state, Muhammadu Sanusi, amid the country's economic hardship

Sanusi stated that Tinubu inherited liabilities created by the previous administration led by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari

He called on Nigerians to persevere through the difficult times, encouraging those who could assist the marginalised to step forward

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has refrained from criticising President Bola Tinubu for the nation's economic challenges.

Instead, he pointed fingers at the past administration of Muhammadu Buhari, attributing the economic woes to poorly managed policies.

Sanusi slams Buhari's administration

As quoted by The Nation, he said:

“If I am to be fair and just to President Bola Tinubu, he is not to blame for the current hardship; for eight years, we were living a fake lifestyle with huge debt from foreign and domestic debts. The Central Bank of Nigeria owes over N30 trillion, which resulted in debt service surpassing 100 percent.

Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), expressed that his advice to the Buhari administration on economic recovery was disregarded.

During a virtual religious event on Sunday, February 11, Sanusi highlighted that some Nigerians seemingly wanted him to oppose the president by expecting him to address the country's economic difficulties.

He said:

“I can’t join other Nigerians criticising Tinubu on the current economic hardship, and I am not saying he is a saint free from wrongdoing, but in this current economic situation, President Tinubu is not to be blamed.

"I will also speak if I see any wrong economic policy of the Tinubu administration in the future."

Sanusi's appeal to Nigerians

He appealed to Nigerians to endure the hardship, urging those who could help the oppressed to do so.

Sanusi said:

“I am also pleading with commoners to live according to their earnings; we must not peg our lives above our earnings in this difficult situation where people are looking for what to eat.”

‘Dead Economy’: Atiku slams Tinubu's policies

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been charged to dig deep and save Nigeria from economic ruin.

This was according to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who attacked Tinubu's economic policies.

He accused President Tinubu and his entire cabinet of lacking concrete ideas to salvage the country's economy.

