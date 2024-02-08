President Bola Tinubu has given the green light for the prompt distribution of 100,000 metric tonnes of grains from the national reserve

The order is part of measures to cushion the country's current hardship of food shortage across the 36 states

These grains include maize, millet, garri, and other items that would be made available to Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has directed the prompt release of over 102,000 metric tons of different grains from the National Food Reserve and the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria to address the escalating food crisis and the increasing prices of goods.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, revealed this information to reporters at the State House following the conclusion of a series of three meetings by the Special Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Intervention at the Aso Rock Villa on Thursday, February 8.

The presidential order is expected to help control the price of food commodities in the market. Photo Credit: The Presidency

Source: Facebook

Idris said:

“The first one is that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has been directed to release about 42,000 metric tons of maize, millet, garri, and other commodities in their strategic reserve so that these items will be made available to Nigerians; 42,000 metric tons immediately.

“The second one is that we have held meetings with the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria. Those who are responsible for producing this rice and we have asked them to open up their stores.

“They’ve told us that they can guarantee about 60,000 metric tons of rice. This will be made available and we know that that is enough to take Nigerians the next one month to six weeks, perhaps up to two months.”

The minister announced that the government plans to import goods to supplement any shortages that may occur following the distribution of food items.

He also stated that the third item for distribution might be imported by the federal government if necessary.

Without providing details, the minister asserted that the federal government is prepared to impose penalties against individuals he referred to as stockpiling food.

Tinubu told to return NSIPA programs

Meanwhile, a strong appeal has been made to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lift the suspension of the national social investment programs.

This appeal was made by Comrade Deji Adeyanju, a human rights activist and pioneer of the Concerned Nigerians.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he stated that there might be widespread protests if immediate actions are not taken.

Source: Legit.ng