A group of youths in Osogbo, Osun state are protesting against economic hardship and insecurity in Nigeria.

The protesters said they've rejected the economic hardship in the land because Nigerians deserve better

The youths urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do something to better the living conditions of the people

Osogbo, Osun state - The rising cost of living has pushed a group of youths to stage a peaceful protest along MDS Road in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

According to The Punch, the youth sang songs and carried placards expressing their frustration over the harsh economy.

The protesters called on the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately intervene.

Some of the carried placards with inscriptions such as ‘change the unfavourable policies’, ‘Nigerians are suffering, we can’t cope again’, and ‘We are humans, stop mistreating the citizens’, among others.

The chairman, Osun Civil Societies Coalition, Waheed Lawal, who addressed the protesters said the hardship is not the renewed hope President Tinubu promised Nigerians during the campaign, Channels Television reported.

Lawal said Tinubu's government must do something about the suffering of the people.

“Nigerians deserve the best. They promised us renewed hope but what they are giving us now is renewed hardship. We reject renewed hardship in our lives, and in our economy because Nigerians deserve the best.

“What Nigerians want is a peaceful atmosphere. We don’t want insecurity in our land again. We can’t travel from Osogbo to Ibadan without panicking. You will be thinking that they will kidnap you."

He added:

“We have started this struggle today and if the government fails to listen to us, we will continue to mobilise our people to protest this hardship because enough is enough.”

Youths protest in Minna

Legit.ng earlier reported that residents of Minna, the Niger state capital, blocked main roads in the city to protest the high cost of living. Women and young people chanted protest songs while police officers and other security personnel observed the situation.

The demonstrators said that the increase in food prices and the alleged inadequate response from the government forced them to block main roads to draw the attention of authorities.

