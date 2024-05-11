A police officer in Lagos state has landed into trouble for an altercation with a female traffic offender

The lady was also invited over for questioning by the Force but she tendered a written apology as the viral video of the development generated mixed reactions in the polity

Benjamin Hundeyin, The Lagos state police spokesperson, made this known via a statement as he shared further details on the development

An officer of the law who was seen in a viral video engaging in an altercation with a female traffic offender has been detained.

"His Emotions Took Over": Officer Detained Over Altercation With Traffic Offender in Viral Video.

As reported by Leadership, the Lagos state police command detained the officer for failing to maintain professionalism during a confrontation with a female traffic offender.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the state police public relations officer, made this disclosure in a post shared on his X account on Friday, May 10.

According to the statement, although the police officer showed restraint most of the time during the altercation, he allowed his emotions to becloud his judgement on a couple of occasions.

He added that the officer has been taken into custody for appropriate disciplinary actions.

What then happened to the Lady who faulted traffic laws?

According to the statement, the incident involved a citizen named Aderele Aisha, who drove against traffic and allegedly assaulted the officer, behaving in a disorderly and unruly manner.

The incident was captured in a viral video posted on social media platforms.

However, the citizen, Aderele Aisha, apologized for her actions and tendered a written apology.

Hundeyin tweeted:

"While we continue to train our men to be as professional as possible, while not sparing any officer who clearly acts unprofessionally, we urge the citizenry to strive to maintain decorum in their dealings with security agencies."

Watch the video below

