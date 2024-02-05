Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Minna, Niger state - Residents of Minna, the Niger state capital, on Monday morning, February 5, blocked main roads in the city to protest the high cost of living.

As reported by The Nation, women and young people chanted protest songs while police officers and other security personnel observed the situation.

Nigerians are grappling with economic challenges. Photo credits: @EiENigeria, @PBATMediaCentre

Source: Twitter

The demonstrators said that the increase in food prices and the alleged inadequate response from the government forced them to block main roads to draw the attention of authorities.

Channels Television also noted the development.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Govt reacts to Minna protest

Niger deputy governor, Yakubu Garba, addressed the protesters and stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration understood the suffering and difficulties that families were experiencing at the moment.

Furthermore, Garba stated that the government was working towards lowering the cost of living and reducing the effect of the petrol subsidy removal.

CSO reacts to Niger protest

Reacting to the protest, Enough is Enough (EiE), a coalition of Nigerian youth advocacy groups, said it is time for all elected officials to see and feel the burdens their "poor policies" created.

EiE made known its stance via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

See EiE Nigeria's tweet below:

What to read about Niger state:

“People are suffering”: Simi speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular singer, Simi, sparked reactions online with her recent comments about Nigeria.

Simi spoke about the current economic crisis bedevilling the country in a post on her X handle.

She posited that many Nigerians are living in despair, and more had been pushed into poverty with some of the economic reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng