The All Progressives Congress (APC) has opposition parties of sponsoring the protests that took place in Kano and Niger States

The ruling party said the protests were a move to instigate unrest and undermine the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the opposition tactic is a clear and present threat to public peace and national security.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja -The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the protests that took place simultaneously in Kano and Niger states on Monday, February 5.

The National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Morka, accused the opposition parties of sponsoring the protests, stating that the protests were not mere coincidence.

APC accuses opposition parties of sponsoring Niger, Kano protests

Source: Facebook

Morka said this in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 6, via the ruling party X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialAPCNg

Angry youths and women took to the streets of Minna and Kano to protest what they described as the rising cost of living in the country.

Morka added that it was a desperate move to portray the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration as underperforming.

“The protests in Minna and Kano on Monday were the manifestation of this devious and unpatriotic plot. That the protests happened simultaneously in both cities is not coincidental. It bears the bold stamp of an orchestrated and coordinated effort to instigate unrest and undermine the government.

“This mercenary opposition tactic is a clear and present threat to public peace and national security.

Nigerians stage striking protest in Minna

Legit.ng earlier reported that residents of Minna, the Niger state capital, on Monday morning, February 5, blocked main roads in the city to protest the high cost of living. Women and young people chanted protest songs while police officers and other security personnel observed the situation.

The demonstrators said that the increase in food prices and the alleged inadequate response from the government forced them to block main roads to draw the attention of authorities.

Niger deputy governor, Yakubu Garba, addressed the protesters and stated that the ruling APC administration understood the suffering and difficulties that families were experiencing at the moment. Furthermore, Garba stated that the government was working towards lowering the cost of living and reducing the effect of the petrol subsidy removal.

