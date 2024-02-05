The family of the first civilian governor of Yobe state Bukar Ibrahim, are still mourning his demise

The former governor who died on Sunday, at the age of 75, has been laid to rest in Saudi Arabia according to Islamic right

In 2007, Ibrahim was elected to represent Yobe East senatorial district and stepped down for the current minister of police affairs, Ibrahim Geidam, in 2019

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Saudi Arabia - The remains of the former governor of Yobe state, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, have been laid to rest on Monday, February 5, 2024, in Saudi Arabia.

The Yobe state government took care of the funeral rites as directed by Governor Mai Buni. Photo credit: Yusuf Ali

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the funeral ceremony was held at the Grand Mosque, Masjid Al Haram, after the dawn prayers.

Yusuf Ali, senior special assistant, communications and strategy to Governor Mai Mala Buni, confirmed the development via a statement.

According to him, about 20 deceased were said to have been prayed upon after the dawn prayers at the Grand Mosque.

The funeral prayers took place twice after the Fajr prayers.

Ibrahim, who governed Yobe State from 1991-1992 and 1999-2007 before serving three terms in the Senate, died on Sunday while receiving medical treatment in Saudi Arabia, at the age of 75.

The former governor and lawmaker died following a protracted illness. Two wives and 17 children survived him.

One of his wives is the current member representing Tarmuwa/Gulani/Damaturu/Gujba and former minister of state for foreign affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

Watch the video as the former governor is laid to rest:

The Cable shared it on its X account on Monday.

Namibian president Geingob is dead, presidency says

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Namibian president Hage Geingob died at 81 on Sunday, February 4. His death was confirmed by the presidency.

Vice-president Nangolo Mbumba will take over control of the country until the presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of 2024.

The presidency did not reveal the cause of Geingob's death, but it was recalled that he travelled to the United States late last month for cancer treatment.

Source: Legit.ng