Tragedy As Lawyer Slumps to Death Suddenly Outside Courtroom in Port Harcourt
- The legal community in Rivers state have been plunged into mourning following the tragic demise of one of their own
- Barrister Eze Agala was declared at the hospital after it was reported that he slumped and died outside a courtroom in Port Harcourt
- However, the Port Harcourt chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has yet to react to the tragedy
Port Harcourt, Rivers - A barrister, identified as Eze Agala, from Ibaa in the Emohua Local government area of Rivers State, has been declared dead.
As reported by Channels TV, the lawyer collapsed and became unconscious outside the courthouse in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
How Barrister Agala died
According to Sahara Reporter, the renowned lawyer slumped just as he stepped outside the Magistrate Court building on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.
He was quickly taken to the Police Clinic and was pronounced deceased upon arrival.
The Port Harcourt of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) branch leadership has remained silent on the matter, but Felix Ashimole, a lawyer in the state, seemingly affirmed the incident through a WhatsApp message he circulated across various platforms in the region.
