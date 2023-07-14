Operatives of the Yobe State Police Command have arrested a couple who disguised as new converts to steal a motorcycle

The couple, Abdullahi Ibrahim and Khadija Ali robbed the Chief Imam's son of the motorcycle Fika Local Government Area of Yobe State

Ibrahim and his wife were later arrested by the police while trying to commit a similar crime in Borno state

Damatura, Yobe State - A couple, 21-year-old Abdullahi Ibrahim and 20-year-old Khadija Ali have been arrested by the police for disguising themselves as new converts to steal a motorcycle belonging to a Muslim cleric in Fika Local Government Area of Yobe State.

According to PM News, the state police spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu.

Abdulkarim explained that the couple on June 4 approached the cleric with the claim that they wanted to convert to Islam.

How the couple executed the robbery incident

The police spokesman said Ibrahim and his wife robbed the Imam’s son of his motorcycle and fled on their way to collect ashes from a thunder strike spot.

“The suspects presented themselves as Jude Emmanuel, a Birom man from Farar-Kasa in Barkin Ladi, Plateau and his wife, posed as Peace Sunday.

“They were subsequently accepted and converted to Islam and, as such, placed in the custody of the Chief Imam in Fika local government area for teaching and proper guidance.

“A day later, Abdullahi informed the Imam that needed ashes from a thunder strike spot to prepare a concoction for his ailments.

“The Imam assigned one of his sons to take him to a nearby bush. Having gotten there, the suspect collected some dust.

“On the third day, he requested to be taken to the spot to collect some dust for his wife. The Imam obliged and asked his son to help them get there with his motorcycle.

“On the spot, the culprits robbed the Imam’s son of his motorcycle and fled.”

How the couple were arrested by the police

The robbery incident was reported to the Fika Divisional Police Headquarters and On July 1, information got to the police division that the couple were about to perpetrate a similar act in Biu LGA of Borno State.

Abdulkarim said:

“Fortunately, on July 5 at 1400hrs, detectives from the division reacted and apprehended the suspects.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigations revealed that they are indigenes of Yobe.”

