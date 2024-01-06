A tragic incident has occurred in Kwari community of the Geidam local government area of Yobe State

Reports confirmed that the village was invaded and attacked by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday, January 4

The notorious terrorists were reported to have invaded the residence of a 75-year-old and set the house ablaze, leaving her to burn alive

Geidam, Yobe - In Kwari, Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe state, suspected members of Boko Haram reportedly murdered Pastor Luka Levong from the Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN).

Additionally, the insurgents were responsible for the deaths of five other individuals, The Guardian reported.

According to the report, at approximately 2:00 am last Friday, rebels infiltrated the community, resulting in the shooting of both the pastor and Maina Abdullahi, who serves as the church treasurer.

The other victims were reportedly killed sequentially in their residences before the security forces arrived.

Terrorists destroy several properties

Numerous houses, including a church and vehicles, were set on fire during the attacks.

As of the time of this report, the police and military in Yobe State have not commented on the incident.

This recent event follows closely after Boko Haram militants assaulted a community in the neighbouring Yobe State, resulting in the death of 12 individuals and injuries to two others.

