One of the parents of the pupils that were abducted by kidnappers recently n Ekiti state have revealed how they were able to secure the school children's freedom

In a recent interview with journalists, One of the parents of the victims revealed they paid ransom befoe the kidnappers released the pupils to them

He revealed also the major reason why the school driver was killed in the forest between Ondo and Ekiti states

Ekiti state, Ado-Ekiti - New revelations have emerged on the driver of Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti State, who was abducted last week but was killed by kidnappers in the forest after spending seven days in captivity.

Governor Oyebanji visited some of the Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary School teachers in Emure Ekiti who just regained freedom. Photo credit: Biodun Oyebanji

Recall that five pupils and four staff members of the school were kidnapped on Monday, January 29.

The four pupils were released along with three school staff members. However, the driver, Taye Rasaki, who was kidnapped with them, was killed by the abductors. The kidnappers, however, reportedly burnt the driver alive.

Why the driver was killed

As reported by Daily Trust, one of the parents of the victims revealed that members of the community and other indigenes, both home and abroad, contributed ransom that made it possible for the children to be freed.

According to the parent, they gave tramadol, N15 million, and fried rice as ransom to secure the release of the hostages.

According to the parent, the children and teachers were freed after N15 million, food, tramadol, milk and hard drinks were handed over to the abductors as ransom.

“We gave them what they demanded and they released the pupils and teachers to us. Nine persons were kidnapped, but eight persons were released; we didn’t see the ninth person."

The parent added that the driver was killed because he “told the kidnappers he didn’t know the the phone number of his wife and school proprietor off-hand. This made them angry and they hit him with their gun.”

Ekiti monarch narrates how he escaped from kidnappers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Alara of Ara-Ekiti in Ikole local government area (LGA) of Ekiti state, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, has narrated how he managed to escape from gunmen's attack recently.

Legit.ng earlier reported that on January 29, gunmen killed two Ekiti monarchs – the Onimojo of Imojo, Oba Olatunde Olusola; and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin. The police confirmed the fatal attack.

Oba Fatoba disclosed that he did not disappear from the scene of the incident as some people have speculated.

