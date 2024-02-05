Oba Adebayo Fatoba has said the grace of God saved him from kidnappers' deadly attack — and not supernatural powers

Though Oba Fatoba admitted that the barrage of bullets fired at him by the assailants did penetrate his body, the Ekiti monarch expressed sadness that his other colleagues were not so lucky

Legit.ng reports that Oba Fatoba disclosed that the attackers were fully armed with sophisticated weapons

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The Alara of Ara-Ekiti in Ikole local government area (LGA) of Ekiti state, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, has narrated how he managed to escape from gunmen's attack recently.

Legit.ng recalls that on January 29, gunmen killed two Ekiti monarchs – the Onimojo of Imojo, Oba Olatunde Olusola; and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin. The police confirmed the fatal attack.

Two traditional rulers were recently killed in Ekiti state. Photo credit: Biodun Oyebanji

'I didn't disappear': Oba Fatoba

Oba Fatoba disclosed that he did not disappear from the scene of the incident as some people have speculated.

Narrating the ordeal to Awikonko TV, in a video seen by Legit.ng on Monday, February 5, Fatoba stated that he only escaped being killed through the grace of God.

He said:

"We were discussing how the late Onimojo, an Associate Professor, was planning to move from the Federal University of Technology in Akure (FUTA) to the Federal University at Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) on Irele road when the herders appeared from nowhere.

“We never knew they are many because about three of them pointed guns at us. We tried to struggle with them but they began to fire at us from different angles. Though the bullets did not enter, but I realised that they were fully armed with sophisticated weapons. We ran from the scene to a checkpoint mounted by our local hunters.

“But seeing the firearms in the hands of the kidnappers, the local hunters couldn’t advance. I even asked one of our local hunters to return fire but his Dane gun could not work. By the time I looked back, I saw my fellow obas in the pool of their blood.

“It was really a very sad experience."

Watch the monarch's interview below:

13 suspects arrested over monarchs' killing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 13 suspects have been arrested over the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti state, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) disclosed on Thursday, February 1.

Giving an update on the development, Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said authorities will prosecute those arrested.

