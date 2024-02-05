A fight between cult groups has affected ten students in the Ikotun area of Lagos state

According to reports, police intervention worsened the situation due to a long-time rivalry between the two cult groups in the schools

The state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed that the matter is currently being investigated

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lagos state - On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, there was tension in Lagos state as some cult groups said to be students of Community Senior Grammar School and Ikotun High School at Ikotun in the Alimosho local government area of Lagos state, reportedly clashed.

Police and the state government are working to find out what really led to the incident. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

According to The Punch, the groups of the two schools fought and some policemen nearby intervened to restore calm but it further added more issues as the cult boys reacted angrily to the officers' move.

The situation, however, degenerated when the officers called for reinforcement and, after that, shot teargas canisters into the premises of the school to disperse the groups.

It was gathered that the incident led to a stampede as some of the students sustained varying degrees of injuries.

In an interview with The Punch, a parent who identified herself simply as Bimbo said about ten students were hospitalised.

Another eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that some students were arrested and locked up at the Ikotun police station.

Reacting, the state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, said an investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the incident.

“The commissioner for education has visited the school. Investigation is going on into the matter.”

John Togo:Police kill notorious sea pirate in Rivers

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a notorious pirate, popularly called John Togo the second, has been killed by the police for terrorising major waterways in Rivers state.

According to The Nation, the state's commissioner of police, CP Olatunji Disu, made this known in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Disu described the late Togo as the Anchor Head of Iceland Confraternity, who engaged in high-profile kidnapping, arms trafficking and illegal oil bunkering.

Source: Legit.ng