The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has lambasted the Katsina Elders’ Forum for threatening President Bola Tinubu over the 2027 election

Matawalle said the forum does not have the mandate to speak for the North on who to vote for in 2027

He asked why they did not warn former president Muhammadu Buhari over banditry, terrorism and insecurity in the north.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has reacted to the threat made by the Katsina Elders’ Forum on the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The elders had warned President Tinubu to reverse the decision to relocate some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Lagos and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) or risk losing the support of the North in the 2027 general election.

Mattawale says Katsina Elders has no mandate to speak for the North Photo Credit: Bello Mattawale

Source: Facebook

As reported by Leadership newspaper, Matawalle said the threat by Katsina Elders is an empty one because the forum has no mandate to speak for the North on such sensitive issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former Zamfara state governor stated this while travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend a world conference for ministers of defence in Riyadh and to perform lesser Hajj

According to Daily Independent, the minister asked why the elders did not warn former president Muhammadu Buhari over banditry, terrorism and insecurity in the north.

“Yet another question for the Katsina Elders is why they did not warn the former President to stop the carnage against the people of Northern Nigeria when banditry and other security challenges persisted?

“Why were the Elders silent on the failures of their own over terrorism and large-scale corruption?

“Let me also draw the attention of the Katsina Elders’ Forum to the fact that when former President Buhari’s Minister of Transportation decided to locate the Transportation University in the former President’s hometown, Daura, other Nigerians did not protest against that decision, as they believed it was in the interest of unity and peaceful coexistence of the country."

Rumpus over relocation of CBN, FAAN offices

Legit.ng reported that the Northern Senators Forum's (NSF) decision to reject the planned relocation of CBN, FAAN from Abuja to Lagos generated a lot of uproar across the country.

A statement signed by Senator Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, the NSF alleged lopsidedness in the allocation of resources in the 2024 budget against the North.

Source: Legit.ng